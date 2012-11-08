Bicyclist Injured in Collision with Vehicle in Santa Maria

A 22-year-old Santa Maria man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after sustaining injuries in a collision with a vehicle while riding his bicycle on South Broadway.

Santa Maria police officers and emergency personnel were dispatched about 5:45 p.m. to the 1900 block of South Broadway.

Police said Christopher Licoscos was riding his bicycle southbound on the east sidewalk of Broadway. Elise Sperakos, 25, of Santa Maria, driving a 2003 Ford Taurus, was making a right turn from a private driveway, onto Broadway.

According to police, Sperakos checked for northbound traffic before beginning a right turn onto Broadway. Licoscos attempted to ride his bicycle out into traffic and around the vehicle when the two collided and he fell to the ground.

He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he was taken into surgery for undisclosed injuries.

