Cox Communications in Santa Barbara Adds Time Warner Cable SportsNet, Deportes
By Sarah Clark for Cox Communications | November 7, 2012 | 9:25 p.m.
Starting Wednesday, Cox Communications customers in Santa Barbara will have access to Time Warner Cable SportsNet and Time Warner Cable Deportes.
These networks are the local TV homes for Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles Sparks games, as well as in-depth, dedicated, team-focused programming.
Time Warner Cable SportsNet will be available on Cox channel 65 and in high definition on HD channel 1065. Time Warner Cable Deportes will be available on Cox channel 85.
— Sarah Clark is a public affairs manager for Cox Communications.
