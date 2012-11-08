Some Incumbents In, Some Out in Santa Maria Races

Santa Maria residents voted in some new names to local boards and offices and kept others the same during Tuesday’s election.

Allan Hancock College Area 1 trustee Henry Grennan was unseated by challenger Hilda Zacarias, earning 43.72 percent of votes to Zacarias’ 55.97 percent.

Fellow trustee Tim Bennett held onto his Area 2 spot over challenger Robert Bunny Yoshiok. Bennett pulled in 58.55 percent to Yoshiok’s 40.78 percent.

Two incumbents on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees kept their seats. With two spots available, Victor Tognazzini was the highest vote-getter at 39.49 percent, Jack Garvin earned 31.31 percent, and challenger Diana Perez fell short with 28.85 percent.

Challenger Liz Phillips received the most votes in a tight race with five candidates to fill two seats on the Orcutt Union School District Board of Trustees. She earned 25.12 percent of votes, and incumbent Jan Zilli retained her spot with 23.16 percent.

Longtime incumbent Kathy Meissner fell short with 21.94 percent. Challengers Tom Dawes Jr. and Jeff Guiltinan had 17.11 percent and 12.49 percent, respectively.

Santa Maria-Bonita School District trustees Linda Cordero and Jody Oliver kept their seats with 24.87 percent and 17.38 percent of vote.

Parent John Hollinshead filled the third open slot by winning 16.29 percent of the vote. Challengers Ricky Lara (14.72 percent), Helen Galvan (13.6 percent) and Michael Kon (12.89) were defeated.

Santa Maria City Treasurer Teressa Hall kept her job over challenger Toru Miyoshi, with 59.09 percent of the vote compared with Miyoshi’s 40.64 percent. City Clerk Patti Rodriguez retained her job as the only candidate running.

Incumbent Chuck Adams took the most votes in the race for three open spots on the Santa Maria Public Airport Board of Directors.

Adams earned 23.51 percent of the vote. David Baskett and Don Lahr also made it on the board with 22.22 percent and 20.87 percent, respectively. Incumbent Hugh Rafferty (18.07 percent) and challenger Tomas Lopez (15.1 percent) fell short.

Airport Director Carl Engel received 57.7 percent of the vote over challengers Teresa Arredondo (27.64 percent) and Marty Montez (14.34 percent).

