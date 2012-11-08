Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:16 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Some Incumbents In, Some Out in Santa Maria Races

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 8, 2012 | 1:36 a.m.

Santa Maria residents voted in some new names to local boards and offices and kept others the same during Tuesday’s election.

Allan Hancock College Area 1 trustee Henry Grennan was unseated by challenger Hilda Zacarias, earning 43.72 percent of votes to Zacarias’ 55.97 percent.

Fellow trustee Tim Bennett held onto his Area 2 spot over challenger Robert Bunny Yoshiok. Bennett pulled in 58.55 percent to Yoshiok’s 40.78 percent.

Two incumbents on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees kept their seats. With two spots available, Victor Tognazzini was the highest vote-getter at 39.49 percent, Jack Garvin earned 31.31 percent, and challenger Diana Perez fell short with 28.85 percent.

Challenger Liz Phillips received the most votes in a tight race with five candidates to fill two seats on the Orcutt Union School District Board of Trustees. She earned 25.12 percent of votes, and incumbent Jan Zilli retained her spot with 23.16 percent.

Longtime incumbent Kathy Meissner fell short with 21.94 percent. Challengers Tom Dawes Jr. and Jeff Guiltinan had 17.11 percent and 12.49 percent, respectively.

Santa Maria-Bonita School District trustees Linda Cordero and Jody Oliver kept their seats with 24.87 percent and 17.38 percent of vote.

Parent John Hollinshead filled the third open slot by winning 16.29 percent of the vote. Challengers Ricky Lara (14.72 percent), Helen Galvan (13.6 percent) and Michael Kon (12.89) were defeated.

Santa Maria City Treasurer Teressa Hall kept her job over challenger Toru Miyoshi, with 59.09 percent of the vote compared with Miyoshi’s 40.64 percent. City Clerk Patti Rodriguez retained her job as the only candidate running.

Incumbent Chuck Adams took the most votes in the race for three open spots on the Santa Maria Public Airport Board of Directors.

Adams earned 23.51 percent of the vote. David Baskett and Don Lahr also made it on the board with 22.22 percent and 20.87 percent, respectively. Incumbent Hugh Rafferty (18.07 percent) and challenger Tomas Lopez (15.1 percent) fell short.

Airport Director Carl Engel received 57.7 percent of the vote over challengers Teresa Arredondo (27.64 percent) and Marty Montez (14.34 percent).

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 