Letter to the Editor: Obama Wins, America Loses

Nov. 6, 2012, will go down in history as a turning point in American history. Freedom lost, and tyranny won. President Barack Obama (Muslim) has been given the green light to further transform America into a socialist, big government nation. So much for the Constitution and limited government.

Real America never had a chance in this election. Racism, division, entitlement, illegal immigration, union intimidation, biased media, a fawning Hollywood and attacks on anyone who disagreed were factors that contributed to the final outcome. Adding to the problem, rigged Soros voting machines, black panther threats and lack of voter ID requirements.

How will this election affect America? Simply put, we can look forward to another recession, more taxes and regulations, insurmountable national debt, government-controlled health care and industries, less energy (destruction of coal industry), growing power of public-sector unions, a far-left-leaning Supreme Court, a dictatorial president, and further destruction of the private sector and the free market.

On the world front, Iran will get a nuclear bomb, radical Islam will surge, Israel will stand alone, the United Nations will trump American law, and American influence will continue to weaken worldwide. All complements of the Obama administration.

Hold onto your hats, America. Things are going to get a lot worse. The question of the day, will our democratic republic survive? I have my doubts, and as a result, I am going into survival mode.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria