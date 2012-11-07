Letter to the Editor: Failure of Proposition 37 Bad for Our Health

I cannot believe Proposition 37 lost in California! What?!

Now, food manufacturers legally don’t have to tell us honestly what crap is in our food. Genetically modified foods can now be everywhere and in anything, and they don’t have to legally state the fact to us consumers. What?

This is so bad for our health and health of our kids (whose parents either cannot afford or don’t want to afford organic foods).

Will all our kids now be eating GMOs at school? Yuck!

I’m so upset with California right now. I don’t think people really understood the proposition or the consequences of it not passing. Argh!

Suzanne Rogers

Carpinteria