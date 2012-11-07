Jacques Habra: Obama Won the Election; Now What for America?

I was one of the 58 million people who voted for Mitt Romney on Tuesday. Romney lost because 60 million people voted for President Barack Obama.

It was unfortunate that the Obama campaign almost entirely focused energy on discrediting Romney — who is a proven change agent — instead of focusing on why the Obama plan is better. For the populous, fear is always stronger than reason, and it worked. Since we now know who will lead our country for the next four years, perhaps it’s time to focus on that plan.

We remain at a gridlock. Nothing else changed in that the House of Representatives remains in Republican control and the Senate with Democrats. The country is divided and our problems are not going to go away. So now what?

Health Care

Obamacare is in the midst of full implementation and will shake up the public and private sectors like no other legislation in the history of U.S. politics. The “idea” is great — health care for all Americans — but where and how will we pay for it? One of the sources is Medicare, which begs the question: What do Medicare recipients do? This will be a source of great debate and great debt for America for the next four years and beyond. If Obama learned anything from this grueling campaign and close race, it is that Obamacare has holes and should be designed and implemented at a state level, not the federal level.

Jobs

Everyone in the know is clear that this election is about the economy, and specifically job creation. Obama promised unemployment would be at the 5 percent range by now. Unemployment remains in the high 7 percent range. We as Americans cannot accept this status quo. We must demand jobs in the private sector fueled by a smart bipartisan tax plan. This is a task squarely on Obama’s shoulders. Let’s remember that in his first time at bat, Romney effectively managed the Massachusetts economy as a Republican governor with 87 percent of its legislative seats held by Democrats. Let’s hope Obama did his homework.

In the meantime, here are two important metrics that need immediate attention:

New business formations are at an all-time low under Obama. This has to turn around as small businesses will fuel any effective long term recovery. What is the plan here, Mr. President??

Creating jobs doesn’t count when you lose as many or more. How do you address the fact that so many Americans are living off of welfare support — more than under any other administration in the history of America?

Foreign Policy

Most Americans find the Obama administration’s handling of the Benghazi tragedy to be incompetent at best and, at worst, a cover-up of gargantuan proportion. The truth will come out and if the Obama administration made mistakes, administration officials need to own them and operate herein with tremendous humility. We all have to operate in good faith that the Obama administration is managing the balance of power to maintain peace and keep Americans out of harm’s way.

Know this verity: If Iran gains nuclear armament and/or Syria’s conflict does not subside and/or Israel takes matters into its own hands and/or Obama does not resolve the China trade deficits, our country faces a perfect storm of economic demise.

We are currently at $16 trillion in debt and more spending is on the horizon. If we are forced to go to war or cannot control trade, we will lose our borrowing power and the Obama administration’s precious social services will disappear de facto.

I do appreciate Obama’s call for unity (although it would have been nice to see this during the campaign) and will stand with my fellow Americans to see our country through this very difficult time.

I look forward to Obama’s plan and hope he is earnest in taking insights from a proven change agent in Romney.

