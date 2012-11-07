Passage of Prop. 30 Brings Refunds, Tuition Cuts for CSUCI Students

With the passage of Proposition 30 on Tuesday, eligible students at CSU Channel Islands can expect to receive refunds of the 9 percent tuition fee increase previously enacted by the CSU Board of Trustees for the 2012-13 academic year.

The refunds, ranging up to $249 per semester for full-time undergraduates, will be processed by Nov. 28, using students’ original form of payment. The exact amount and eligibility for student refunds will be calculated by the Financial Aid office, taking into account waivers, grants, financial aid packages and balances due on student accounts.

Voter approval of the tax measure means that the CSU will avoid a $250 million midyear budget cut. Annual tuition rates for full-time undergraduate students will revert to $5,472 — the same as in 2011-12. CSU’s budget will essentially remain flat for the remainder of the fiscal year, but state funding is still about $1 billion — or 33 percent — less than it was four years ago.

“With the passage of Proposition 30, we have avoided a devastating blow to higher education and the livelihood of the State of California,” CI President Richard Rush said. “We hope that state policymakers receive voters’ message loud and clear that education and the future of our children should be funded as high priorities.”

The CSU Chancellor’s Office expects campus enrollments to rise slightly for fall 2013, with CSU able to serve an additional 10,000 to 15,000 students, or about 435,000 students total. The system had held applications from new students pending the outcome of Proposition 30, which has a direct impact on funded enrollment targets. Campuses will immediately begin to review applications for new student admissions for the fall.

Students can find more information on refund eligibility, dates and methods by clicking here.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.