Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:34 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

HR Club at UCSB Delivers Check to The Academy at Dos Pueblos High

By Michelle Magnusson for Partners in Education | November 7, 2012 | 12:29 p.m.

There was a lot of excited pointing at the giant check for $2,250 made out to “The Academy” at Dos Pueblos High School.

Last year’s student club officers Ali Shepherd and Emma Merrick, now employed in the community, and adviser Brittany Manzer of UCSB Career Services, presented The Academy teacher Kelly Choi and sophomore students with the results of the Human Resources Club at UCSB fundraiser.

The Academy is a unique setting within Dos Pueblos High School, created to wrap some of the community’s most vulnerable youth with individualized instruction and deliberately strong relationships with both teachers and peers. The mission of The Academy reflects their desire to ensure that students will graduate despite complex socio-emotional, family and financial challenges.

“We believe that every kid can learn and has a right to an environment that fosters success,” Choi said. “The Academy’s goal is to give students the personalized attention and support they need to be successful in both school and life. We will graduate productive and responsible citizens into our community that have a comprehensive life plan. We believe in student success by any means necessary.”

After Shepherd volunteered at Franklin School with Partners in Education, she knew that Partners would be able to connect her with a worthy cause for the Human Resources Club to support while honing their project management and event planning skills in preparation for employment after graduation.

She said The Academy was a perfect fit for her goal of working to support a program near UCSB that was making a huge impact on students overcoming challenges.

The Human Resources Club at UCSB is affiliated with the Society for Human Resource Management and Santa Barbara Human Resources Association. The club is open to all students and provides the perfect opportunity to learn more about the makeup of the workforce of an organization and the internal functions of a business by bringing in local HR professionals to speak on a variety of topics concerning the professional world.

HR Club officers and members continually promote community outreach, increase awareness about the human resources field to local high schools, and contribute to local organizations by increasing club membership and promoting visibility of the club within the community through internships, activities, and other events.

More information about the success of The Academy and its students is available by clicking here. While the results are dramatic, the student-centered approach is costly. With the support of the Human Resources Club, The Academy can continue to serve students who with extra support are making major changes in their lives.

Partners in Education is a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

— Michelle Magnusson is the program development and accountability manager for Partners in Education.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 