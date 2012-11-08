Valle Verde Breaking Ground on $30 Million Expansion

In Santa Barbara County, 13 percent of residents have already reached their senior years, a number that will continue to climb as the baby boomers age.

The Administration on Aging says 1 in 5 Americans will be 65 or older by 2040. These seniors have high expectations for retirement living, and the changes coming to Valle Verde are designed to please seniors both today and tomorrow.

Valle Verde will celebrate the beginning of construction on the $30 million expansion with a special groundbreaking ceremony for invited guests on Nov. 15 at 900 Calle de los Amigos.

“Our community has evolved to meet the needs of seniors since we first became part of Santa Barbara in 1966,” Executive Director Tim Wetzel said. “We’re pleased to continue advancing senior living in Santa Barbara with some of the first senior living construction this area has seen in 30 years.”

Planned enhancements to the existing community include a new poolside bistro, renovations to the fitness center and wellness clinic, as well as adding more parking spaces. The 40 new single-story residential living homes, named Casas Verdes, will be built throughout the existing campus. These new residences will retain the character of the current community, including vast green space among the homes and a 9.8-acre oak woodland preserve.

ABHOW Senior Vice President Jeff Glaze and Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss will join members of the Valle Verde Advisory Board and future residents in celebrating the beginning of the community transformation.

“Valle Verde provides a solution to an urgent need in our community for services and housing for seniors,” Hotchkiss said. “Their careful expansion just makes them an even more important aspect of Santa Barbara.”

Construction on Casas Verdes is expected to be complete in the spring of 2014.

