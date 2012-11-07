Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:12 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Organization Needs Volunteers for Holiday Parade

By Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | November 7, 2012 | 9:28 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help staff the 60th Annual Holiday Parade, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30.

Gather some co-workers and volunteer as a team!

Business First Bank has had a team of volunteers out along the parade route at their closest intersection — Figueroa Street — for the past four years and will be out again for their fifth consecutive year. Start your own tradition this Holiday Parade and enjoy a front row view of the parade with your office mates. Be the first to reserve your intersection!

Everyone is welcome to volunteer whether alone or with people you know. Volunteering is a great way to meet new people and make new friends while supporting and celebrating your community.

All volunteers are needed as Parade Monitors along the parade route to help with crowd control and the flow of the parade. You must be able to stand outside in nighttime temperatures for the duration of the shift. Volunteers are given a long-sleeve Parade Volunteer T-shirt to wear during the parade and that they can keep afterward. Refreshments will be provided before the parade.

A 30-minute volunteer training will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 at the Downtown Organization offices.

To volunteer for the Holiday Parade or for other volunteer opportunities, contact Georgette at 805.962.2098 x23 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 
