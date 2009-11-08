Motorist Dies When Car Overturns West of Refugio Beach

A motorist was killed just before 9 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his car on Highway 101 west of Refugio State Beach, the vehicle overturned several times and he was ejected. Authorities said they suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Deanna Brummett said Sunday. No other vehicles were involved.

Brummett said the man was driving a 1997 Mercedes 300E southbound on the highway at a high rate of speed, according to several witnesses the vehicle had passed just before the accident. As the motorist crossed the Arroyo Quemado Bridge west of Refugio and entered the sweeping right curve, the car drove partially onto the paved portion of the center divider. Brummett said the man over-corrected, veered to the right and the car spun across the highway and the paved right shoulder, then traveled into a dirt area and the car overturned several times. Brummett said the man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected through the sunroof. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brummett said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

