Prudential California Realty Giving Back to Community

Realtors in Santa Barbara are very involved in giving back to the community, both individually and through office participation. This column each month will profile a different company to share with readers just what we are doing to help out!

At Prudential California Realty, agents annually donate $140 each to a special fund that is used each month for special programs that we decide to support as a group. Examples of these programs include:

» Christmas: We receive a “wish list” from several families who are clients of Transition House. We shop, wrap and present the gifts, along with a Christmas tree and decorations, to the families that otherwise would have no tree and no presents as part of their holiday celebration .

» Thanksgiving: We surprise families who are shopping at local stores by paying their complete grocery bills at the checkout counter. In addition, we purchase hundreds of turkeys and deliver to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for its distribution program.

» Computers for Families: We donate annually to this organization to ensure that all school children and families will have computers.

» Home repair: We select homeowners in need of exterior spruce-ups and, with the homeowners’ direction, clean up the yard, plant new plants, prep and paint the exterior and do general maintenance work.

» Surfrider Foundation: We have sponsored the Paddle Out for Clean Water, which annually reminds beach lovers of the importance of maintaining the cleanliness and integrity of our shoreline. We also help with Surfrider’s Annual Beach Cleanup of local beaches.

» Local schools: We painted the exteriors of some of the buildings at Adams School and collect supplies that teachers request for the classroom.

» United Way of Santa Barbara County Day of Caring and Fun in the Sun Program: We have joined with this terrific group to help work its different events, mostly with children, and always have a great time.

» Christmas Unity:: Annual donation to support Unity Shoppe’s programs, as well as work the December telethon to solicit funds from the community.

» Christmas In Togo 2008: We collected items that a small village in Togo would find usable, including toys and clothing. One of our office administrators delivered these gifts personally.

In addition, each Realtor in our office is personally invovled with nonprofit organizations of his and her own choosing. Here is a sampling of Prudential Realtors and their activities:

» Kathleen Barnato: Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara research and oversight committees

» Lorie Bartron: Board member, LifeChronicles

» Erin Beck: Junior League of Santa Barbara and Meals on Wheels

» Marsha Chapman: Co-chairwoman, Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara

» Bill Crowley: Chairman of Carpinteria Beautiful and of Reusable Grocery Bag Program

» Jan Dinmore: Hospice of Santa Barbara’s “I Have a Friend Program”

» Marcy Easter: Santa Barbara Parents of Multiples and St. Mark Preschool

» Randy Glick: Past president of CASA and a board member at Page Youth Center

» Toni Guy: Chairwoman of Ventura’s Earth Day Eco Fest 2009 & 2010

» Mark Hubert: School Site Council member at Dos Pueblos High School

» Paul Hurst: Rotary Club of Santa Barbara

» Sue Irwin: Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

» Joan Katz: Ambassader and board member, Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce

» Jo Ann Mermis: Docent at Lotusland and board member of Santa Barbara Beautiful

» Sharol Mulder: Santa Barbara Foster Parents Association

» Dana O’Neill: Vice president, Peabody Charter School PTSO

» Kalia Rork: Board member of Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

» Doug Van Pelt: Member, South Coast Community Coalition

— Kathleen Barnato is with Prudential California Realty.