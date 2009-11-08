Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:04 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: You Are Now Free to Leave the Cabin

It's 'plane' to see that traveling with a 2-year-old can be a major pain

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | November 8, 2009 | 5:04 a.m.

She: Did you hear about the 2-year-old who was kicked off of the Southwest Airlines flight?

Z: Was he drunk and unruly?

She: I don’t know about the drunken part, but apparently he was loud.

Z: Our friend, Albert, is loud and he travels all the time. I wonder if he ever gets kicked off?

She: The kid was screaming, “I want Daddy!” and “Go plane! Go!” so loudly that people couldn’t hear the safety instructions. They actually turned the plane around and returned to the gate so they could boot him off the plane.

Z: I’m guessing that’s not what Albert screams. Well, maybe the “Go plane! Go!” thing.

She: Can you imagine this happening to you? Your 2-year-old — did I mention that he was 2? — is acting up, and they delay a flight so they can kick him off.

Z: Did the mom get to stay on the plane? I’ll bet she tried.

She: Have these people never met a 2-year-old? Sometimes 2-year-olds will scream things. Sometimes they’ll even have tantrums, and not be the most rational creatures in the world. It’s all a part of being 2.

Z: I’ve flown with those kids before. I think it’s easier to let them out of the plane at 30,000 feet.

She: I get that traveling with screaming babies and toddlers is a drag, but flying is different. People have to fly to get places. I don’t think anyone in their right mind would want to fly with a 2-year-old if there was a better way to get there. Unfortunately, bikes, trains, buses and cars aren’t going to get you everywhere you need to go. And we all learned how dangerous it is for kids to travel by balloon.

Z: I keep waiting for them to invent that transport device on Star Trek. We have the communicators (cell phones), why can’t we have the teleporters?

She: You don’t seem to be as annoyed by this as I am.

Z: I’m jealous that the 2-year-old got to go on a plane. I didn’t get to fly anywhere until I was 18, and our kid didn’t get to go anywhere until he was 8.

She: Having no money is a whole other thing.

Z: I don’t know. I think it points out that you don’t have to fly anywhere when you’re 2-years-old. You can choose to, but you don’t have to. I think a lot of parents in the middle of their child’s tantrum phase forget that it’s just a phase, decide that the rest of their life is going to involve a screaming child, and try to go about their business normally.

She: Sure. We’ve all had those moments of praying “please don’t sit near me, please don’t sit near me,” when you see the mom coming down the aisle with a 2-year-old in tow, but that doesn’t mean you can kick them off the plane.

Z: Apparently it does.

She: So what about all those screaming toddlers that the rest of us have been stuck on planes with? If I can’t get those 20-but-feels like-20-million-hours of my life back, can I at least get quadruple frequent flier miles?

Z: Or what about those restaurant meals we’ve had ruined by someone’s obnoxious kids?

She: It’s different when it comes to restaurants. If you bring your screaming child to a nice restaurant, it’s not that hard to get up and take the kid outside for a while. You gambled, you lose your appetizer.

Z: OK.

She: Same thing with movies. I remember trying to take Koss to movies when he was a baby and nurse him through. I saw the first half of a lot of movies.

Z: I don’t want to give away the endings, but it was all a dream.

She: But planes are a different story. You can’t just take the kid out on the wing for a breather.

Z: Maybe Balloon Boy was on to something. No one’s going to kick you out of your balloon.

She: And what kid is going to have a tantrum when there’s a balloon involved?

Z: Yes, dear.

— Share your nightmare flight stories with She and Z by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 