Convenience Store Clerk in Carpinteria Injured in Robbery

A person of interest is arrested after the incident, during which several schools are locked down

A clerk at a convenience store on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria was stabbed in the chest during an armed robbery at the market Monday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, law enforcement received both a 9-1-1 call and a silent robbery alarm from City Market, at 501 Linden Ave., according to Sgt. Brad McVay of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The 32-year-old clerk was being robbed at knifepoint when a liquor vendor taking inventory in the cooler came out after hearing a disturbance, McVay said. The suspect held the knife to the clerk and threatened to kill him if the salesman approached. The clerk received a stab wound to the chest and a serious laceration to his right hand during the incident.

McVay said the suspect fled the store, and the salesman pursued him westbound on Sixth Street while the clerk called for help. The suspect outran the salesman, with him losing sight of the suspect at Holly Avenue and Seventh Street.

The clerk was transported to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Deputies, detectives and undercover detectives from Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara County assisted in the search for the suspect. A sheriff’s K-9 team and helicopter also were deployed.

Aliso School and Canolino School were put on lockdown as a precaution, and several other schools also chose to lock down. All of the schools have since been released from lockdown status.

McVay said that with the K-9 team, additional witnesses and a trail of evidence, including a knife and a jacket believed to belong to the suspect, investigators focused on an apartment building in the 4700 block of Carpinteria Avenue near Holly Avenue.

Investigators identified a person of interest at the location. The subject, identified as 19-year-old Edwin Hoover III of Indiana, in the area visiting family, was questioned and later arrested on charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. Bail has been set at $100,000.

A booking photo has not been released as law enforcement seeks additional witnesses.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.