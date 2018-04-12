Crews Quickly Contain Mobile Home Fire on Hollister

Fire officials say the residence had no working smoke detectors

An electrical malfunction sparked a fire Monday afternoon inside a single-wide mobile home on Hollister Avenue in Goleta. The 84-year-old male resident was not injured.

David Sadecki, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said crews responded to the home at 7368 Hollister Ave., No. 17, about 12:25 p.m. after a home-care worker checking on the male resident called 9-1-1 to report seeing light smoke.

Three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief responded to the scene. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and confined it to a wall in the kitchen, according to Sadecki.

He said the home had no working smoke detector at the time of the fire.

Firefighters replaced the battery in the smoke detector and made sure it was functioning properly before leaving the scene.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.