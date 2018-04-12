Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:40 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

Downtown Holiday Decor Contest to Open for Business

Santa Barbara businesses are encouraged to get into the spirit of the season

By Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | November 8, 2010 | 11:50 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization encourages businesses to get into the spirit of the season and spread holiday cheer downtown.

Decorate windows, storefronts, rooftops, inside/outside or any other areas visible to passers-by. Let shoppers see the best of your display abilities and strive to be the grand prize winner!

The grand prize winner will receive the Award of Excellence trophy plus a $100 cash prize and a half-page newspaper ad.

Other awards include a plaque for Director’s Award, President’s Award, De la Guerra Award, Judges Award and Holiday Spirit Award.

All winners also will be featured in a news release sent to local media and in the Downtown Organization’s January/February newsletter.

Final judging will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Businesses do not need to be open for judging.

Click here to sign up. The deadline to be included is Monday, Dec. 6.

For more information, contact Ashleigh Davis at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.962.2098 x22.

