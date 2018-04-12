League of Women Voters Hosting Forum on Immigration

Nov. 17 event is free and open to the public

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara will hold a November community forum with a focus on immigration from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Louise Lowry Davis Community Center, 1232 De la Vina St.

The forum is free and open to the public; bring a brown bag lunch.

The forum is designed to expand and aid the understanding of the timely and important issue of immigration.

Speakers will include:

» Theresa Figueroa, Ph.D., from UCSB’s Chicano and Chicana Studies Department, presenting an overview of the issue of immigration, contributing factors and influences.

» Arnold Jaffee, a local immigration attorney, speaking about legal issues facing immigrants and communities.

» Gabriela Rodriguez from Future Leaders of America, a youth leadership development organization, discussing obstacles and programs for young people in particular.

— Toni Schultheis is the social policy co-chair for the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara.