Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:32 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

Otter Pups to Go on Public View at Santa Barbara Zoo

They're the first of the species born at the zoo in more than 20 years

By Julia McHugh | November 8, 2010 | 7:15 p.m.

Five 12-week-old Asian small-clawed otter pups, the first of the species born at the Santa Barbara Zoo in more than 20 years, will go on view to the public for the first time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Santa Barbara Zoo's Asian small-clawed otter pups.
Santa Barbara Zoo’s Asian small-clawed otter pups. (Santa Barbara Zoo photo)

Born Aug. 20, the pups have been kept by their parents in a den behind-the-scenes until they were old enough to safely swim and could eat solid food.

Their exhibit has been slightly modified — a deep pool has been sectioned off — for the pups’ safety.

The pups’ parents arrived in early 2010 and are paired as part of a cooperative breeding program of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Jillian was born at the Bronx Zoo; Bob at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Both are first-time parents.

The last time Asian small-clawed otters were born at the zoo was in June 1989. This species is the smallest of the world’s otters and lives in freshwater wetlands and mangrove swamps throughout Southeast Asia.

At about 2 feet long and weighing less than 10 pounds, they are less than half the size of North American river otters. Their claws do not protrude beyond the ends of the digital pads, thus their name.

The otter pups, like many of the animals at the zoo, can be named by making a donation to the Santa Barbara Zoo. Parents Jillian and Bob were named by donors Peter and Pieter Crawford-van Meeuwen. For details, click here or call the zoo’s Development Department at 805.962.5339.

— Julia McHugh is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 