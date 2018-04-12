Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:39 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

Vieja Valley’s Holiday Boutique, Rummage Sale Set for Dec. 4

A pre-sale for $15 admission will provide early shoppers the best selection

By Leslie Dinaberg | November 8, 2010 | 12:05 p.m.

Experience a little bit of Rodeo Drive just outside of Hope Ranch, at Vieja Valley School’s rummage sale and holiday boutique from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Vieja Valley, located at 434 Nogal Drive off Hollister Avenue, will offer exceptional values on everything from haute couture to baby strollers. The exclusive “Back Room” will feature designer clothing and high fashion.

Everything will be carefully screened and in good condition. Merchandise on sale at fractions of their original costs include baby items, books, patio furniture, clothing for children, teens and grown-ups, kitchen utensils and tableware, toys, bicycles and tricycles, art and picture frames, sporting goods, antiques, tools and more.

In addition to bargain prices on rummage items, a special holiday boutique will feature unique and creative accessories and crafts by local artisans. There will also be a bake sale with home-cooked delights. This is a great way to get your holiday shopping done as well as pick up some terrific deals on everyday family items.

A pre-sale from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., with admission $15, will give early birds an opportunity to have the best selection. Admission will be free beginning at 9 a.m.

To make a donation, contact Katy Gainor at 805.322.9608 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Artisan booths are also available (booth fee is $30) by contacting Lauren O’Connor at 805.683.5607 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

All proceeds from the rummage sale and holiday boutique will go to the Vieja Valley PTA and camp funds.

For more information, contact Patricia Scott at 805.687.5478 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Noozhawk contributor Leslie Dinaberg is a Hope School District parent.

