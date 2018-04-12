Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:35 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

Whodidily Cupcakes Opening in Downtown Santa Barbara

Montecito cupcake shop will open a second location, in Paseo Nuevo

By Ted Hoagland | November 8, 2010 | 5:54 p.m.

Building on the success of the Whodidily Cupcakes shop at 1150 Coast Village Road in Montecio, owners Wendy and Dave Jones soon will bring their array of cupcakes to the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

The 1,959-square-foot shop, their second, will be located at 811 State St. in the Pavilion at Paseo Nuevo, the space formerly occupied by The Cheese Shop Inc.

Kristopher Roth and Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group represented Whodidily World LLC in the lease.

The Joneses were featured on the Food Network’s Cupcake Wars last year and are renowned for their creations.

With an emphasis on quality service and building community, they have attracted a loyal clientele. The new expanded “Whodidily World” downtown location will be similar to the Montecito shop, while introducing new concepts.

“It is wonderful to work with successful local businesses like Whodidily World and help them expand their unique concepts,” Roth said.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

