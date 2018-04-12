Williams’ Seat on the Santa Barbara Council Up for Grabs

If the staff-recommended process is approved, any city resident could apply for the spot

So, you want to be on the Santa Barbara City Council?

If the staff-recommended process is approved Tuesday, any registered city resident could apply to get the seventh spot that will be vacated when Das Williams is sworn in as 35th District Assemblyman.

Applications would be available through Nov. 29, both online and at City Hall. Assistant City Administrator Marcelo Lopez said that many people already have spoken to city officials about their interest in applying, but nothing will be official until applications are submitted.

Four of six council votes are needed to appoint one of the applicants, with a vote expected in early December to align with Williams’ resignation.

Interested parties are expected to include last year’s candidates who didn’t win a seat, planning commissioners and various community activists.

