Ace Pro Music to Present Strumming for Kids Benefit Concert

The nonprofit raises money to buy instruments for local youths, including those with special needs

Ace Pro Music will present a Strumming for Kids concert from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at The Creekside, 4444 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Strumming for Kids is a nonprofit organization with the aim to raise money to buy instruments for kids with special needs and the music department at a local middle school.

The concert will feature The New Cats, Teresa Russell, Edgemecated, The Mac Talley Trip, Yogi Mango and The Fossils.

Enjoy food with celebrity chef Nancy Weiss, live entertainment and desserts from Fresco Café.

Tickets are $10.

For more information, contact Nancy Singelman at Ace Pro Music at 805.450.7193 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Erich Tomkinson represents Ace Pro Music.