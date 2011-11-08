Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:02 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Free Seminar: ‘Using Social Media and Email Marketing to Grow Your Business’

Constant Contact will host the Nov. 17 workshop in the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center

By Kelly Flint for Constant Contact | November 8, 2011 | 4:17 p.m.

Local businesses are invited to a free Santa Barbara SCORE workshop to learn about social media and email marketing.

The event, hosted by Constant Contact. will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center at 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. Parking is $9 for the day.

The workshops are valued at $199, but thanks to the sponsor, admission is free.

» 10 a.m. to noon: “Social Media Marketing Made Simple”

This exciting workshop will cover social media strategies and best practices that will help you get the most out of your time, develop relationships and grow your business.

In this introductory session, we will cover what social media marketing really is, why you should use it and how it works; real world examples of businesses doing it well; growing your presence; which social tools to use; and more.

And, we’ll talk about the anatomy of the most popular social networking tools: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. There will also be a quick networking opportunity within the presentation.

» noon to 1:30 p.m.: Break for lunch on your own.

» 1:30 to 3 p.m.: “The Power of Email Marketing”

Master email communications with this comprehensive look at best practices and winning strategies for getting and keeping quality subscribers, increasing deliverability and open rates, writing good headlines and content, saving time, getting readers to take action, and more, such as what email marketing is and how it works; how to grow your email contact list; how often to send, subject lines; real world examples of other businesses doing it well; and more.

All levels are welcome (even if you haven’t tried email marketing yet). Also, there will also be a quick networking opportunity within the presentation.

Meet Kelly Flint, Constant Contact’s regional development director for Los Angeles and Orange County. Kelly is Constant Contact’s local small business expert in the Los Angeles area. A knowledgeable marketing expert, Kelly has helped thousands of small businesses, associations, and nonprofits develop and implement effective online marketing strategies. A popular speaker and educator, Kelly gives small businesses and nonprofits the tools, techniques, and strategies they need to grow and expand their business and to maximize the power of engagement marketing.

Click here to register online.

— Kelly Flint represents Constant Contact.

