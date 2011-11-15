Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:16 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Dance Band Area 51 to Perform at Dec. 4 Solstice Fundraiser

'White Winter Ball' at the Butler Event Center will benefit the 2012 Summer Solstice Celebration

By Claudia Bratton for Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration | November 15, 2011 | 5:13 p.m.

The South Coast-based dance band Area 51 is scheduled to perform during the 6 to 11 p.m. Dec. 4 fundraiser at the Butler Event Center, 3744 State St. in Santa Barbara, for the 2012 Summer Solstice Celebration.

The “White Winter Ball” fundraiser is being organized to ensure the next Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration is even better than this year’s three-day festival, which brought thousands to Alameda Park.

The Summer Solstice Board of Directors has selected “Fantasy” as the theme for the 2012 event, with the weekend festival opening June 22 and the parade on June 23. The festival will continue through June 24.

“The 38th Annual Solstice Parade will be another creative masterpiece,” said executive director Claudia Bratton, who has run the event for 14 years and urged attendees to dress in white for the event.

Summer Solstice is a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation that produces the Solstice Parade, Solstice Festival and the Solstice Community Arts Workshop from donations and sponsorships of the organization.

Along with the dance band Area 51, which plays funk, soul, R&B, Motown and disco, DJ Steven J will play tunes at the fundraiser. A light buffet with food from South Coast restaurants will be served with a no-host bar.

A silent auction will be offered as a way to buy holiday gifts.

Tickets are $45 per person and $80 per couple and can be purchased through the Solstice Office at 805.965.3396, or click here to order online through Paypal.

In conjunction with the fundraiser, the Sandman Inn, which shares the same property as the Butler Event Center, is offering a special $55 Solstice rate for that night for a king room. Contact the Solstice office at 805.965.3396 to make arrangements for the special rate.

A poster and T-shirt art contest is planned with instructions on the Solstice Celebration Web site. The collection of artwork will be exhibited Jan. 27.

— Claudia Bratton is executive director of the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 