Dance Band Area 51 to Perform at Dec. 4 Solstice Fundraiser

'White Winter Ball' at the Butler Event Center will benefit the 2012 Summer Solstice Celebration

The South Coast-based dance band Area 51 is scheduled to perform during the 6 to 11 p.m. Dec. 4 fundraiser at the Butler Event Center, 3744 State St. in Santa Barbara, for the 2012 Summer Solstice Celebration.

The “White Winter Ball” fundraiser is being organized to ensure the next Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration is even better than this year’s three-day festival, which brought thousands to Alameda Park.

The Summer Solstice Board of Directors has selected “Fantasy” as the theme for the 2012 event, with the weekend festival opening June 22 and the parade on June 23. The festival will continue through June 24.

“The 38th Annual Solstice Parade will be another creative masterpiece,” said executive director Claudia Bratton, who has run the event for 14 years and urged attendees to dress in white for the event.

Summer Solstice is a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation that produces the Solstice Parade, Solstice Festival and the Solstice Community Arts Workshop from donations and sponsorships of the organization.

Along with the dance band Area 51, which plays funk, soul, R&B, Motown and disco, DJ Steven J will play tunes at the fundraiser. A light buffet with food from South Coast restaurants will be served with a no-host bar.

A silent auction will be offered as a way to buy holiday gifts.

Tickets are $45 per person and $80 per couple and can be purchased through the Solstice Office at 805.965.3396, or click here to order online through Paypal.

In conjunction with the fundraiser, the Sandman Inn, which shares the same property as the Butler Event Center, is offering a special $55 Solstice rate for that night for a king room. Contact the Solstice office at 805.965.3396 to make arrangements for the special rate.

A poster and T-shirt art contest is planned with instructions on the Solstice Celebration Web site. The collection of artwork will be exhibited Jan. 27.

— Claudia Bratton is executive director of the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.