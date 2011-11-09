Francisco, Murillo, Rowse Maintain Lead in Council Count

With 34 percent of ballots tallied, five candidates bunched within 2 percent of each other

Santa Barbara’s City Hall was abuzz with ballot-counting Tuesday night as a crowd of candidates, city staff, local college students and citizens awaited the City Council race’s preliminary results.

| 2011 Election Coverage | Complete Series Index |

The first count, published at 8:35 p.m., showed incumbents Dale Francisco and Randy Rowse in the lead, followed close behind by challenger Cathy Murillo, a news and public affairs director at KCSB in the race for the three available council seats.

As of 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, the three were maintaining their lead but Murillo had moved into second place behind Francisco.

Assistant City Administrator Marcelo Lopez cautioned that with close numbers, results are likely to change as more ballots are counted, but only time will tell. The city hopes to finish counting by midnight Tuesday.

The count represents 38.4 percent of the 45,000 ballots mailed out and the votes per candidate are as follows:

» Francisco: 7,794 votes, or 15.94 percent

» Murillo: 7,663 votes, or 15.67 percent

» Rowse: 7,557 votes, or 15.46 percent

» Iya Falcone: 7,307 votes, or 14.94 percent

» Michael Self: 6,918 votes, or 14.15 percent

» Deborah Schwartz: 6,605 votes, or 13.51 percent

» Sharon Byrne: 2,709 votes or 5.54 percent

» Sebastian Aldana Jr.: 1,017 votes, or 2.08 percent

» Cruzito Cruz: 905 votes, or 1.85 percent

» Jerry Matteo: 421 votes, or 0.86 percent

Click here for live election results.

| 2011 Election Coverage | Complete Series Index |

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.