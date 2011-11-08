Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:01 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Support the Foodbank and Receive a Discount to PCPA’s ‘A Christmas Carol’

Bring a donation to the theater for 40 percent off single tickets

By Craig Shafer for PCPA Theaterfest | November 8, 2011 | 1:53 p.m.

Bring a donation for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to the PCPA Theaterfest box office and receive up to two adult priced tickets to A Christmas Carol at 40 percent off. That’s just $19.50 for each ticket.

Foodbank discount tickets are good for performances at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 and Nov. 27.

To participate, bring your donation to the box office, 800 S. College in Santa Maria; order by phone at 805.922.8313 and mention the food drive discount, then bring your donation to the theater when you come to the show; or order online using coupon code CCFOOD, then drop off your food items at the theater.

Click here to order tickets now.

Launching PCPA’s 48th season is the inspiring holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol. This song-filled adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale reawakens the true spirit of Christmas in a heart-stirring carol of profound beauty and redemption.

It opens in the Marian Theatre on Thursday and plays through Dec. 23.

PCPA’s production of A Christmas Carol is adapted by Richard Hellesen with original music and lyrics by David De Berry and orchestrations by Gregg Coffin.

“I have always thought of Christmas time, as a good time: a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time — the only time I know of, in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow-passengers, and not another race of creatures bound on their journeys,” Dickens said.

Single tickets are on sale. Box office hours are 12:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 805.922.8313.

Information about group sales for 12 or more patrons may be obtained by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or calling 805.922.8313.

— Craig Shafer is a publicist for PCPA Theaterfest.

