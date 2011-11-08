Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:26 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

First United Methodist Church to Host Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service

An optional offering at the Nov. 22 gathering will benefit Casa Esperanza

By Rev. Dr. Hillary Chrisley for First United Methodist Church | November 8, 2011 | 5:27 p.m.

A very special service encompassing and celebrating many faiths from all around the world will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The Greater Santa Barbara Area Clergy Association, which sponsors the event, includes clergy and religious leaders from more than 100 local faith communities and is dedicated to fostering mutual understanding, tolerance and appreciation among all faith communities.

This special service provides a timely and unique opportunity to be a part of and gain knowledge about the diversity of faiths in the Santa Barbara community. Elements in the Interfaith Service will be represented by Jewish, Islamic, Hindu, Universalist, and Catholic and Protestant traditions and will feature an Interfaith Choir.

In order to allow participation from the greatest number of faith traditions, all worship music in the service will be sung without instrumental accompaniment.

This year’s guest speaker will be the Rev. Mark Asman, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church. This year the optional offering will go to Casa Esperanza to assist homeless individuals and families achieve self-sufficiency by helping as many as possible access the services they need to make the transition to stable employment and housing. A light reception will follow the service.

The community is invited to join in this inspiring and meaningful celebration. First United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Anapamu and Garden streets, one block from the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Parking is available behind the church with the parking entrance off Garden Street.

Click here for more information, or call 805.963.3579.

— The Rev. Dr. Hillary Chrisley is senior pastor at First United Methodist Church.

