Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:30 am

 
 
 
 

K-9 PALS Offering Fee Discounts During Adopt-a-Senior-Dog Month

Visit Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters to meet older canines available for adoption

By Janelle Ward for K-9 Pals | updated logo | November 8, 2011 | 1:45 p.m.

K-9 PALS and Santa Barbara County Animal Services are celebrating November as Adopt-a-Senior-Dog Month.

During Adopt-a-Senior-Dog Month, take the opportunity to get acquainted with the older dogs at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria.

If you happen to find one that you like at the Santa Barbara shelter, then K-9 PALS will be happy to pay part of your adoption fee ($20 discount). If you are a senior citizen and find a senior pup as a match, then K-9 PALS will double your discount on your adoption fee ($40 discount).

Adopted dogs from the Santa Barbara shelter come with current vaccines, spay/neuter and four free dog training sessions at the shelter.

A senior dog is usually already trained, doesn’t chew or scratch everything in sight and will be a dog who will love you unconditionally. The shelters’ senior dogs are healthy, loving pets who have had a home and they want one again. They don’t ask for much — just a warm place to sleep, good meals and plenty of love.

Click here or call 805.570.0415 for more information.

— Janelle Ward represents K-9 Pals.

