Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:27 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

Montecito Bank & Trust to Sponsor 2012 International Women’s Festivals

Business sponsorships are still being sought for the March 10 event at SBCC

By Patty DeDominic for International Women’s Festivals | November 8, 2011 | 5:02 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust has agreed to become a “Friend” sponsor of the March 10, 2012, fifth annual International Women’s Festivals on the West Campus of SCC.

More business sponsorships are being sought for the festivals. Click here for complete sponsorship information.

With the theme “Live, Love, Learn,” six keynote speakers have been scheduled for the event.

Speakers include: Marilyn Tam of Aveda, Reebok apparel and retail group and former vice president of Nike; Lynda Weinman, co-founder of Carpinteria-based Lynda.com, a rapidly growing online educational service; Heidi Kuhn, founder of Roots for Peace, who announced her aim to remove all landmines by 2025 this month, poet Lucia de Garcia; and Marsha Brown, author of The Million Dollar Conversation.

Profits from the festivals go to founding nonprofit organizations, including the National Association of Women Business Owners, Girls Inc., Future Women CEOs, SCORE.org and Women’s Economic Ventures.

Patty DeDominic, a South Coast-based entrepreneur, co-founded the annual festivals five years ago. The former owner of PDQ Personnel Services Inc., which she founded in 1979, DeDominic sold that business in 2006 to a privately held firm, which now has more than $1 billion in annual sales.

“We will be helping women from when they are girls to college age and when they have their own businesses,” DeDominic said, adding that working with young women, future leaders and building self-sufficiency are key components of the festivals.

The festivals are held in March to coincide with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, which is March 8. The event seeks to address key issues facing women today in an interactive, multicultural and entertaining format, while providing ground for networking, referrals and resource sharing.

— Patty DeDominic is the founder of International Women’s Festivals.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 