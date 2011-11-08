SBCC Still Compensating Serban Despite Ex-President’s New Job in Orange County

School officials say college is paying the difference between her new post and old salary, through June

Former SBCC President Andreea Serban is being paid a monthly salary even though she has found employment elsewhere.

In July, the SBCC Board of Trustees placed Serban on paid administrative leave through June 30, 2012, at her $215,000 annual salary.

On Oct. 3, however, she began work as the interim chancellor of educational services and technology for the Coast Community College District in Orange County.

SBCC board president Peter Haslund announced after an Oct. 27 closed session meeting that Serban’s SBCC salary will be offset by her new position, which is compensated based on a $175,000 annual salary.

“During the time she is employed and paid by Coast, SBCC will pay her only the difference between the monthly salaries,” SBCC public information officer Joan Galvan said Tuesday.

If Serban leaves her position, “SBCC will be obligated to pay (her) full monthly salary through June 2012 to fulfill the terms of her contract,” Galvan added.

Citing the confidentiality of personnel issues, SBCC trustees have never specified why Serban was let go.

