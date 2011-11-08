Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:34 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 

Susan Ann Darley: Bolster Your Business with Focused Imagination

Open up your mind and let your hopes and desires become reality

By Susan Ann Darley, Noozhawk Columnist | November 8, 2011 | 12:28 p.m.

Where in the world would we be without the ability to imagine? Imagine where you can take your business by applying focused imagination.

Open up your mind to be free to imagine more in all areas of your life. See the blank canvas as your life. What will fill it? What do you want to create? Choose your thoughts with care as you imagine and visualize your hopes and desires.

Achieving goals involves the act of imagination and your underlying focused passion to help bring them to life.

If you’re an artist, feel the excitement of opening night at the gallery. Envision yourself shaking hands with prospective buyers. Look across the room and see the word “sold” on several of your paintings. Let your imagination be the bridge to your reality.

Now write a clear statement of intention for your business. When you’re clear regarding the intention for your business, it will help you keep on track in all of your business undertakings.

It’s easy for you and your business to become scattered, overloaded and even out of control. Your statement of intention will pull you back to your original purpose. It will act as your anchor to keep you grounded and prevent you from becoming sidetracked and unnecessarily swayed by emotions, fear and crises.

Every successful CEO and athlete knows the value of developing the skill of focusing. Meditation is an excellent tool to use to become focused. It is a proven method of reducing stress, clearing away mental clutter, improving time management and opening up the mind to greater creativity.

Don’t be intimidated by the word meditation. It simply means to slow down, become quiet and listen.

So, are wondering what your next step is regarding your career? Shhh, quiet. Listen ... trust. Now with focused intention and imagination — act.

Susan Ann Darley is a creativity coach and writer who works with artists, creatives and entrepreneurs to re-energize their careers and redesign their personal lives. Click here to read her blog. Follow her on Twitter: @Coach7700. For more information, click here, e-mail her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.845.3036.

