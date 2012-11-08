Investigators Link Cold Springs Canyon Fire to ‘Human Activity’

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said Thursday that it has determined that this week’s Cold Fire in Cold Springs Canyon above Montecito was directly related to “human activity.” The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking for information from anyone in the area regarding the cause of the fire, which burned about three acres Tuesday afternoon.

The Cold Fire Tip Line is 805.686.5061.

The fire was located near the Cold Springs Trail in steep, heavily vegetated terrain. Helicopters and air tankers contained the fire by late afternoon, and mandatory evacuation orders were lifted just a few hours after they were announced.

Andrew Madsen, public affairs officer for Los Padres National Forest, said his office had crews stay overnight to help contain and monitor the fire, but had complete control by Wednesday night.

Sgt. Mark Williams, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said that to his knowledge no one is in custody or detained related to the fire so far, which is why authorities need the public’s help.

Crews from the Montecito, Santa Barbara County, the City of Santa Barbara and Carpinteria-Summerland fire departments and U.S. Forest Service responded to the blaze.

