Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:09 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica to Feature French Repertoire

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | November 8, 2012 | 5:29 p.m.

André Caplet, left, and his friend, Claude Debussy.
André Caplet, left, and his friend, Claude Debussy.

The chamber music group Camerata Pacifica will be playing this month’s program at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

Cameratans Adrian Spence on flute, Bill Jackson on clarinet, Catherine Leonard on violin, Richard Yongjae O’Neill on viola, Ani Aznavoorian on cello, Tim Eckert on double bass, Bridget Kibbey on harp and Agnes Gottschewski on violin will be treating us to an apre-midi et soiree of French music.

They will perform Claude Debussy’s Danse sacrée et danse profane, André Caplet’s Conte fantastique for Harp and String Quartet, after Edgar Allan Poe?s Masque of the Red Death, André Jolivet’s Chant de Linos, for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp (1944), Debussy’s Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp and Maurice Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro.

Those attending the 1 p.m. performance will hear only the Debussy and Ravel pieces.

Caplet (1878-1925) was born on a boat off the coast of Normandy. (It was not a yacht; his parents were not rich.) He showed early promise as a composer, winning the Prix de Rome when he was 22.

He was a composer of considerable charm and interest, but he is chiefly known today as the orchestrator of a number of works by Debussy. The association with Debussy did him a lot of good, of course, and opened a lot of doors, but he must have sometimes longed to shake off the clinging older man — whom he survived by only seven years.

Though he often writes for the same ensembles as Debussy, the results are much different — and, to my ear, far more interesting. The Conte fantastique is a very effective mood piece, another idiosyncratic French reading of dear Poe. (You can hear the clock tolling in the last room, almost see the red light flickering on the black drapery.)

The spirit of play, of wit, reigns in Caplet’s music; not so with Jolivet (1905-74). He took himself very seriously as a participant in French high culture, and his compositions usually reflect this sense of mission. Yet, for all their austerity and abstraction, his works are graceful and often quite beautiful.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 