Allan Hancock College Spring 2013 Class Schedule Now Online

All students seeking to take spring 2013 classes at Allan Hancock College can now review the schedule of classes online.

Class Search allows any current or prospective student to search for the spring classes in which they wish to enroll, whether they’re looking for credit classes, Community Education classes or both. Users can search by term, subject, time of day, location or credits, among other options.

To view spring classes, visit the AHC website by clicking here and click Class Search in the upper right corner of the homepage.

Copies of a printed spring 2013 Schedule at a Glance will be available at all college locations and public libraries beginning Nov. 26. However, this document only contains a basic listing of credit classes available at the time of publication. Students must still access the online Class Search to obtain the detailed information needed to plan their registration.

All students register for classes online via myHancock, which is accessed from the college website’s homepage. Click the Apply & Register link on the home page. Priority credit class registration is Nov. 27-Dec. 1. Open registration for both credit and Community education classes begins Dec. 2. Click here for details about priority registration groups.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college, which is also completed online. Click Apply & Register and then select the appropriate credit or Community Education admission application link.

Spring credit and Community Education classes begin the week of Jan. 22.

Community Education students may also apply and register in person; for more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209. For credit class registration information, call Admissions & Records at 805.922.6966 x3248.

To call toll free within Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, call 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242), followed by the four-digit extension.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.