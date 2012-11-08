Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:08 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Farr Nominates Joan Hartmann for Third District Planning Commissioner

By Chris Henson for Supervisor Doreen Farr | November 8, 2012 | 5:51 p.m.

Joan Hartmann
Joan Hartmann

Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr announced Thursday that she is nominating Joan Hartmann of Buellton as the next planning commissioner for the Third District.

This move follows the decision by Marell Brooks to step down last month after serving one of the longest tenures as a Third District planning commissioner.

“I’m very proud of all the hard work Marell has done representing the interests of Third District residents on so many diverse land use issues over the past four years,” Farr said. “She has performed an invaluable service to the Third District and the entire county and will be greatly missed.

“What I feel is most important in any appointee is someone who will spend the time necessary to meet with all stakeholders, review all the documents and attend all the meetings necessary in order to arrive at decisions which fairly balance the needs and concerns of all sides.

“Joan is a superbly qualified candidate in all ways, and I am so pleased that she has agreed to fill this important position.”

Hartmann earned both a juris doctorate and a Ph.D in government. She has worked for the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency, the State Coastal Conservancy and as a professor of public policy at several universities.

Locally, she has been a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley for many years and has been involved with several nonprofit organizations, including Court Appointed Special Advocates, Buellton Is Our Town and The Fund for Santa Barbara.

— Chris Henson represents Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr.

 
