Roundup of Santa Barbara County’s Semi-Official Election Results

Santa Barbara County’s semi-official election results are in, and Tuesday’s vote attracted 60.92 percent turnout.

The Elections Office still has 41,950 absentee and provisional ballots to count and has until Dec. 4 to certify the results, but most likely will be finished long before that, staff said.

As of Oct. 26, 50.15 percent of registered California voters had requested vote-by-mail ballots, a record, according to numbers from County Clerk, Recorder and Assessor Joseph Holland’s office.

It was a big night for local Democrats, with Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, winning another term in the redrawn 24th Congressional District, Hannah-Beth Jackson winning the 19th Senate District seat and the re-election of first-term Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

After months of heavy campaign fundraising and spending, Santa Maria farmer Peter Adam won the Fourth District county supervisor seat from longtime incumbent Joni Gray, with 51 percent of the vote. The two went into a runoff after the June election, since neither received a majority of the votes.

City Offices

Carpinteria’s five-member City Council will be joined by newcomers Wade Nomura and Fred Shaw.

Incumbent Kathleen Reddington came in fourth of five candidates, and incumbent Joe Armendariz resigned in October after the controversy over his second driving-under-the-influence arrest within five years. He previously announced that he will be moving to Orcutt to be closer to family and decided not to wait until his term ended in January.

Goleta Mayor Ed Easton was re-elected Tuesday and will be joined by resident Jim Farr. Long-serving member Margaret Connell, who was the city’s first-ever mayor, decided not to seek re-election.

In Buellton, Mayor Holly Sierra was re-elected and Leo Elovitz will be joining the City Council.

In Guadalupe, Mayor Frances Romero ran unopposed and will be joined on the City Council by William Tucker and Gina Rubalcaba. Voters rejected a move to change the city’s name to Guadalupe Beach, with 67 percent opposed. They did approve a parcel tax of $20 to fund local libraries.

In Lompoc, Mayor John Linn was re-elected, as was Councilman Bob Lingl. Joining them will be Dewayne Holmdahl, who beat out five other candidates.

Santa Maria Councilwoman Alice Patino was elected mayor. Bob Orach was re-elected to the City Council, and Etta Waterfield won a seat as well.

In Solvang, Mayor Jim Richardson was re-elected, as was Councilman Hans Duus. Newcomer Edwin Skytt was also elected to the City Council.

School Districts

Santa Barbara City College’s new district lines pushed out two long-serving incumbents — Joan Livingston and Morris Jurkowitz — and created seven distinct boundaries instead of having at-large elections. Veronica Gallardo and Marianne Kugler were appointed in lieu of elections for Board of Trustees seats, and Craig Nielsen won the seat for Trustee Area 4 against Brian Fay.

They will join Peter Haslund, Marsha Croninger, Marty Blum and Lisa Macker.

In the Carpinteria Unified School District, Terry Banks was re-elected and Alison Livett won a seat on the Board of Education.

Santa Barbara Unified School District candidates Gayle Eidelson and Pedro Paz won seats on the Board of Education, and Ed Heron won re-election.

The Goleta Union School District’s board race wasn’t on that ballot since only two candidates ran for the two seats, which was the case for many of the smaller districts.

Susan Epstein will be serving another term on the board, and Yvonne DeGraw will be joining her and Valerie Kushnerov, Richard Mayer and Pam Kinsley.

Chris Gallo earned another term on the Board of Trustees for the Hope Elementary School District, and the other seat will be filled by Daniel Cunnison.

In the Montecito Union School District, trustee Mary Morouse will serve another term and Jonathan Gura will join the five-member board.

The Cold Spring School District’s Board of Trustees will welcome new member Julie Hayashida, and member Bryan Goligoski will serve another term.

Special Districts

Bill Taff and Chris Johnson won two seats on the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District board.

The Carpinteria Valley Water District’s two available seats will be filled by June Van Wingerden and Shirley Johnson, and a short-term seat will be filled by Richard Forde.

The Embarcadero Municipal Improvement District’s two available board seats will be filled by Frederick Soltysik and Ron Marotto.

The Goleta Sanitary District’s three seats were won by John Fox, George Emerson and Steven Majoewsky.

The Isla Vista Recreation and Park District filled its three seats with Alejandro Rodriguez, Jeff Bessmer and Pegeen Soutar, and Sawyeh Maghsoodloo will serve the available short term ending in 2014.

The Montecito Fire Protection District had eight candidates compete for its seats, which were ultimately won by John Abraham, Susan Keller, Gene Sinser and Roy Jensen. Montecito voters approved expanding the number of board seats to five from three with Measure F’s 62.7 percent approval Tuesday night, so four candidates won seats.

Local Measures

Both Santa Barbara Unified School District parcel-tax measures passed, which will fund math, science, technology, music, arts and foreign language programs in elementary and secondary schools.

Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta and Solvang all passed transient-occupancy tax increases to 12 percent from 10 percent, making them equivalent to Santa Barbara’s tax level. The county decided not to pursue such an increase in Tuesday’s election.

Buellton also passed a measure to limit City Council members to three consecutive terms in office.

Goleta voters overwhelmingly supported the initiative that will require voter approval before certain agricultural land parcels larger than 10 acres can be redesignated. The largest concern is the 240-acre Bishop Ranch property, on which developers have been trying to build residential and commercial complexes.

