Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:56 am | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

County Residents Charged New Fire Prevention Fee

By Dennis Bozanich for the County Executive Office | November 8, 2012 | 9:25 p.m.

This week, many Santa Barbara County residents have begun receiving a new bill in the mail from the State of California Board of Equalization. The State Responsibility Fire Prevention Benefit Fee (SRA Benefit Fee) was a part of Assembly Bill x1 29 signed into law on July 7, 2011.

The $150 fee per habitable structure is intended to fund new fire prevention programs in areas where the State of California is financially responsible for the prevention and suppression of wild fires. The SRA does not include land within incorporated cities or in federal ownership.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Protection District does provide fire protection for the State Responsibility Area in Santa Barbara County under a contract with CAL FIRE. Owners of habitable structures within the Santa Barbara County, Carpinteria/Summerland or Montecito fire districts will receive a $35 per habitable structure discount.

If you believe your bill contains an error, you may file a Petition for Redetermination of your SRA Benefit Fee with the State of California. A Petition for Redetermination must be filed within 30 days from the date of the bill. Some examples of what might be included in a Petition for Redetermination could be whether the structures are outside the State Responsibility Area or the number of habitable structures is accurate or whether the property is in an area that receives local fire protection services.

If you would like more information on the SRA Benefit Fee or to obtain a Petition for Redetermination of your fees, click here or call the State Fire Prevention Fee Service Center at 888.310.6447. State staff is available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except state holidays.

If you have questions on where to send your payment or to discuss payment arrangements, call the State Board of Equalization at 800.400.7115 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except state holidays.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is interested in receiving more information on the SRA Benefit Fee and is requesting that CAL FIRE provide a presentation during December at a regularly scheduled board meeting.

— Dennis Bozanich represents the County Executive Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 