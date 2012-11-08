Tri-County Seniors Hold Rally to Thank Capps for Protecting Medicare, Social Security

Tri-County seniors, community members and workers held a celebratory rally Thursday in front of Rep. Lois Capps’ office to thank her for committing to defend Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid when she returns to Washington, D.C. for the “lame duck” session.

Participants will share personal stories about the impact these programs had on their lives and will stress the importance of protecting these programs from cuts to benefits.

“The election may be over, but standing up for fairness and economic security for working families is a year-round duty,” Tri-Counties CLC Executive Secretary-Treasurer Marilyn Valenzuela said. “When Congresswoman Capps returns to Washington, she’ll be facing a budget showdown. Congress cannot extend the Bush tax cuts for the richest 2 percent at the expense of working families who rely on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. We’re thanking Congresswoman Capps for committing to hold the line against cuts to these programs.”

Thursday’s rally was one of many that working families will hold across the country with community allies, clergy, young people and seniors to highlight the necessity of saying “no” to more tax cuts for the richest 2 percent of Americans and “no” to benefit cuts in Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid.

— Blair FitzGibbon is a publicist.