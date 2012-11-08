Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:00 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

VNHC Honored with City Proclamation at Spiritual Care Workshop

November 8, 2012

On Oct. 22 at First Christian Church, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care hosted a Spiritual Care Workshop in recognition of Pastoral Care Week (Oct. 21-27), which gives opportunities for organizations and institutions of all kinds and types to recognize the spiritual caregivers in their midst and the ministry which the caregivers provide.

VNHC was honored to host this workshop and pay tribute to the remarkable work of spiritual caregivers in the Santa Barbara community.

Dr. Sandra Kramer Geli, M.D., Ph.D., author of God’s Stethoscope and an internist at Sansum Clinic, was the featured guest speaker and presented “What Prayer Means to Me” to nearly 80 guests. All guests received a complimentary, signed copy of Dr. Geli’s book, as well as a certificate of attendance.

Also at the event, four local prominent clergy who give their time to hospice spiritual care needs were honored, including Pastor Henry Adams, a Buddhist pastor for Santa Barbara who was also celebrating the 90 years of Buddhist presence in Santa Barbara, Father Ludo De Clippel of Holy Cross, Pastor Pete Geli, who is retiring after 43 years of service in the SDA Church, and the Rev. Elaine Schoepf, the pastor of First Christian Church.

The director of Sarah House, Stephen Jones was also honored for the important work he does for the community.

This is the only interfaith event where 26 denominations came together for the cause of hospice. On behalf of the City Council, Councilman Grant House presented an official proclamation, signed by Mayor Helene Schneider, that recognized VNHC and their community partners in pastoral and spiritual care for their efforts to provide support for the spiritual concerns of the entire community, and proclaimed Oct. 21-27 as Pastoral Care Week in Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

