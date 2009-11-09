1943 Alumnus to Speak at Laguna Blanca in Honor of Veterans Day

Laguna Blanca School has invited Laguna alumnus Bam Spaulding, class of 1943, to share some of his war stories with the students at a Veterans Day assembly from 11:15 a.m. to noon Thursday.

Tyler Hodges, dean of students, will give a brief description of what Veterans Day encompasses and then will lead a moment of silence before introducing Spaulding.

Spaulding graduated from Laguna in 1943. A scholar-athlete at school, he captained both the baseball and soccer teams. His uncle was Selden Spaulding, the founding headmaster of the school.

After graduation, Spaulding was accepted to CalTech and did a summer’s worth of work there before joining the Army, expecting to finish his education first. That was not to be, however, because the Army suffered substantial losses in combat. He found himself at Fort Benning, Ga., being trained in infantry tactics and chemical warfare. Only two years after graduating from Laguna, Spaulding was fighting in the Battle of the Bulge.

After the war, Spaulding had a successful career in the oil and natural gas business. Recently, he resumed a musical career, which he began at Laguna Blanca in 1940. After 48 years without blowing a note, he now plays in three 17-piece swing bands, one of which performed at Laguna’s 75th anniversary dinner dance in 2007.

— Tara Broucqsault is Laguna Blanca School’s communications director.