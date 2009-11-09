Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:50 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Receives $500,000 Gift

The donation by Montecito resident Elaine Stepanek will go toward state-of-the-art equipment

By Daniella Elghanayan | November 9, 2009 | 10:56 p.m.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara has announced a $500,000 gift for state-of-the-art equipment.

The donation was made by Montecito resident Elaine Stepanek. Stepanek and her late husband, Edward, have been supporters of the Cancer Center for many years.

“The Stepaneks exemplify why the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is able to do what it does for the community. Through their generous gifts over the years, the Cancer Center has been able to increase its ability to serve more cancer patients with state-of-the-art treatment modalities,” said Rick Scott, president of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. “On behalf of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara and the entire Santa Barbara community, we say thank you to Elaine Stepanek, as well as her late husband, Edward, for their steadfast commitment to the Cancer Center. The Stepanek legacy shines brightly in the eyes of those we have served, as well as their families.”

Through their generous support, the Stepaneks have contributed in meaningful and frequent ways to ensure the future of the Cancer Center. Their generosity has allowed the center to rank among the finest facilities in the country for a community of its size.

“I consider the Cancer Center a uniquely wonderful part of the outstanding local medical community,” Stepanek said. “For 60 years, the cancer patients of Santa Barbara have received extraordinary treatment. I am so glad to be able to support the Cancer Center’s commitment to the finest patient care.”

In October, and in recognition of their ongoing support that has made an important and positive difference, the board of trustees of the Cancer Center unanimously voted to name the Planned Giving Donor Club “The Elaine and Edward Stepanek Society.”

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

