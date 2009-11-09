Fashion Designer Launches in Santa Barbara

Up-and-coming Santa Barbara fashion designer Katharine Kidd has released a spring 2010 collection.

The collection consists of gowns, cocktail dresses and separates that infuse a modern twist into old-world romantic style.

Kidd’s designs unite the elegant, classic styles of the 1940s and ‘50s with a modern, sophisticated look reflected in the new collection.

“I was always interested in juxtaposing period clothing with modern designs. I’m inspired by the romance of Vivian Leigh and Laurence Olivier, architecture, home design and old world romantic feeling,” Kidd said. “It’s challenging being nostalgic for a time when I wasn’t even born, but I continue to be inspired by classic designers such as Dior. I’m attempting to bring back that time, but update the look so women will feel and look elegant in today’s world. I think women want to dress up more, and this collection represents that vision.”

Katharine Kidd Designs is now taking special orders from customers. It is represented by several boutiques on the East Coast and will be in West Coast boutiques in time for the holiday season.

For more information, click here or call 805.964.4100.