Jodi House Names Two New Directors

Kenneth Freeland has joined Jodi House as its executive director, and Erin Johansson has been named its new director of development.

Freeland previously was director of program services for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County and oversaw operations at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Ty Warner Sea Center.

He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in anthropology from UCLA, and a law degree from USC.

Before entering the nonprofit world, Freeland practiced law in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, and was a management consultant at Management Health and Development in Los Angeles.

He lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and their two children.

Johansson previously was the director of development for CASA of Santa Barbara County. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she also played basketball.

Johansson’s volunteer activities include the Dream Foundation and CASA. She is also the assistant high school girls basketball coach at Laguna Blanca School.

Jodi House is a nonprofit, community-based program providing life skills training, recreation and support for brain injury survivors and their families.

— Barbara Flynn is a Jodi House board member.