Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:55 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Jodi House Names Two New Directors

Kenneth Freeland has been named executive director, and Erin Johansson will serve as director of development

By Barbara Flynn | November 9, 2009 | 1:18 p.m.

Kenneth Freeland
Kenneth Freeland

Kenneth Freeland has joined Jodi House as its executive director, and Erin Johansson has been named its new director of development.

Freeland previously was director of program services for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County and oversaw operations at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Ty Warner Sea Center.

He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in anthropology from UCLA, and a law degree from USC.

Before entering the nonprofit world, Freeland practiced law in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, and was a management consultant at Management Health and Development in Los Angeles.

He lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and their two children.

Johansson previously was the director of development for CASA of Santa Barbara County. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she also played basketball.

Erin Johansson
Erin Johansson

Johansson’s volunteer activities include the Dream Foundation and CASA. She is also the assistant high school girls basketball coach at Laguna Blanca School.

Jodi House is a nonprofit, community-based program providing life skills training, recreation and support for brain injury survivors and their families.

— Barbara Flynn is a Jodi House board member.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 