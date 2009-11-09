Marymount of Santa Barbara to Host Open House
Parents of children in junior kindergarten through third grade are invited to meet the faculty and tour the campus
By Molly Seguel | November 9, 2009 | 11:24 p.m.
Marymount of Santa Barbara will hold an open house for junior kindergarten through third grade from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Children are invited to enjoy games and activities while their parents meet the faculty, tour the school’s 10-acre Riviera campus, and learn about the school’s “above and beyond” educational opportunities for students.
Marymount is an independent, co-educational school for students in junior kindergarten through eighth grade. Click here for more information.
— Molly Seguel is the director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.
