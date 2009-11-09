Marymount of Santa Barbara to Host Open House

Parents of children in junior kindergarten through third grade are invited to meet the faculty and tour the campus

Marymount is an independent, co-educational school for students in junior kindergarten through eighth grade. Click here for more information.

Children are invited to enjoy games and activities while their parents meet the faculty, tour the school’s 10-acre Riviera campus, and learn about the school’s “above and beyond” educational opportunities for students.

Marymount of Santa Barbara will hold an open house for junior kindergarten through third grade from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

