Paul Yarbrough: What a Difference a Week Makes for Ducks

Time Out

The Rose Bowl is still within reach after a stunning loss to Stanford, but how will the Ducks fare against Arizona?

» Can someone please explain how Oregon can look like the best college football team in the land one week while dismantling USC and then give up 51 points to Stanford, of all teams, in a loss the next week? ...

» A week ago, the Ducks appeared to be a lock to represent the Pac-10 in the Rose Bowl, but now their game at Arizona certainly has taken on a bigger meaning ...

» A sign spotted on the back of a luxury motor home heading down Interstate 5 with Alberta provincial plates: “Please don’t tell our children that you have seen us.” ...

» The Yankees have won their 27th World Series title. Yawn. It’s actually rather surprising, when you think about it, that they won only two crowns in the decade despite outspending other clubs by a wide margin ...

» My comments last week, pointing out how enjoyable it was to watch USC coach Pete Carroll pace once he realized the cause against Oregon was hopeless, apparently touched a nerve with some Noozhawk regulars ...

» The thing is, I actually like Carroll. If I were 30 (OK, 40) years younger and interested in playing college football, I think he would be a lot of fun to play for. I grew up in Southern California as a fan of the gutty little Bruins from Westwood. So, the fact that Carroll has changed the power structure of the state’s college football teams frustrates me to no end. And the sad thing is, there doesn’t appear to be any end in sight ...

» Noozhawk reader “Patrick” wrote in with this: “It only took seven years for someone to catch up with Carroll, and that guy took over a program that was almost there two years ago if not for Dennis Dixon’s knee injury. And they had to hire away all Carroll’s top assistants and graduate the majority of his defense to the NFL to finally get over on him twice in a year. (UCLA offensive coordinator Norm) Chow isn’t any less a genius now; he’s just working with a guy who is also an offense guy, where in Provo and at USC, he was the offensive guy. (Kevin) Prince and even (Kevin) Craft have more physical gifts than (Ty) Detmer or (Jim) McMahon. Don’t blame the talent, er, kids. As a USC alum and fan, I’ll trade your once a year joy for that year-round pleasure of being able to tell a Bruin football fan that his team hasn’t been to the Rose Bowl (the game, not the place) as often as USC has won it.” ...

» If Patrick is right, and Prince and Craft have more “physical gifts” than Detmer and McMahon, I can’t wait to see it. Next season, perhaps? ...

» Another loyal Noozhawk reader, “Tomahawkdeb,” wrote: “Paul, you would have SO enjoyed being at the Dos Pueblos Invitational volleyball tournament shortly after USC lost the national championship game to Texas. Why volleyball, you ask? Well, Pete Carroll’s son was playing in the tourney and Pete showed up. One boy was wearing his burnt orange Texas T-shirt and took great delight in walking within Pete’s sight line on numerous occasions. My own son, bless him, gave Pete the hook-‘em-horns, which earned him a nod and a wry grin.” ...

» I was actually rooting for the Trojans in that national title clash against Texas, figuring it would give props to the Pac-10 if USC won. It may have been the best college football game played in a long, long time ...

» Another Noozhawk reader, “Big 12 fan,” wrote, “Chow has a better track record than (Rick) Neuheisel. I wouldn’t blame (Chow) for leaving, but the subhead (on the column) really should read ‘Neuheisel’s days as head coach of the Bruins are numbered.’ If they aren’t, it’s a travesty.” ...

» The big difference, “Big 12 fan,” is that Neuheisel is a UCLA product and will have a longer rope than Chow ...

» Noozhawk reader Aaron Solis also thought I was trying to cut down Carroll, writing, “Wow, Paul. Way to rip on a coach who has only lost by more than a touchdown once in eight years (this game against Oregon). I think that is pretty good. Where is your team UCLA? Oh, yeah … five-game losing streak.” Sad, but true.

Noozhawk columnist Paul Yarbrough