REC Solar Shines, Earning 11 Santa Barbara Awards

The city honors the company for its work on nearly a dozen local energy projects

REC Solar of San Luis Obispo was honored at a recent Santa Barbara awards ceremony and received awards for 11 solar electric projects that helped the city of Santa Barbara reduce its fossil fuels and energy consumption while efficiently using energy resources that maintained an aesthetically integrated design.

“REC Solar is very pleased that Santa Barbara has embraced solar, and we are excited to be a part of such a great movement to bring solar to the mainstream,” said Max Dworkin, senior regional sales manager for REC Solar Southern California. “We pride ourselves on low-impact, superior-engineering and high-quality installations. It is great to be recognized not only by our customers, but the city as well.”

It is REC Solar’s vision to make solar electricity part of the mainstream energy supply. By commercializing energy sources that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels, REC can contribute to a more secure and sustainable Santa Barbara while giving homeowners smart and affordable new ways to go solar.

“It is our goal at REC Solar to bring solar to the mainstream, and it is truly an honor to be recognized for these efforts,” Dworkin said. “The city of Santa Barbara has also done an excellent job promoting solar, and we are beginning to see the fruits of our labors. With our attention to high-quality engineering, low-impact design and overall affordability, we are finding that going solar can be pretty simple and extremely cost effective for Santa Barbara residents.”

— Candice Conti is a field marketing specialist for Rec Solar Inc.