Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:52 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Registration Open Now for Spring Volleyball League in Goleta

The United States Youth Volleyball League's eight-week season in Girsh Park will begin in April

By Patrick Arnold | November 9, 2009 | 2:17 p.m.

Early registration for the United States Youth Volleyball League’s spring season is now open. The deadline is Dec. 15.

The eight-week league in Goleta’s Girsh Park will begin in April.

The USYVL is an instructional volleyball league that operates in a coed format for boys and girls ages 7 to 15. The organization’s mission is to provide every child with a chance to learn and play volleyball in a fun, safe, supervised, low-pressure environment. “Every Child Plays” and learns the game, while emphasizing sportsmanship, cooperation and teamwork.

The league offers multiple-child discounts. For more information about registration, volunteer positions and locations, click here or call 888.988.7985.

— Patrick Arnold represents the United States Youth Volleyball League.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 