Registration Open Now for Spring Volleyball League in Goleta

Early registration for the United States Youth Volleyball League’s spring season is now open. The deadline is Dec. 15.
The eight-week league in Goleta’s Girsh Park will begin in April.
The USYVL is an instructional volleyball league that operates in a coed format for boys and girls ages 7 to 15. The organization’s mission is to provide every child with a chance to learn and play volleyball in a fun, safe, supervised, low-pressure environment. “Every Child Plays” and learns the game, while emphasizing sportsmanship, cooperation and teamwork.
The league offers multiple-child discounts. For more information about registration, volunteer positions and locations, click here or call 888.988.7985.
— Patrick Arnold represents the United States Youth Volleyball League.