Santa Barbara County Teen Arrested for Series of False Reports

Detectives use training in high-tech crimes to track down the suspect

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s High-Tech Crimes Unit has tracked down a Santa Barbara County teenager behind a series of threats and false emergencies reported to law enforcement agencies in several counties.

Detectives of the unit receive ongoing state and federal training in high-tech crimes. They used that training to identify the juvenile responsible for the computer-generated threats to agencies in Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.

Many of the incidents involved bomb threats reported to emergency dispatch centers. Another false report led to the deployment of a law enforcement helicopter at taxpayer expense.

After a one-week investigation, the High-Tech Crimes Unit was able to identify the suspect and arrest him on Friday.

The teenage suspect has been booked into Juvenile Hall on several felony and misdemeanor charges. No further information will be released regarding the case because of the age of the suspect.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.