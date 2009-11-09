Santa Barbara Police Log: Officers Conduct DUI Enforcement

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted DUI enforcement over the weekend. Among the incidents was the arrest of a sleeping woman in a parked vehicle for drug charges.

» At 4 p.m. Friday, an officer handled a minor injury traffic accident on Anapamu Street at Anacapa street. A 38-year-old male had been driving westbound in his 2001 Chevy Silverado truck when he rear-ended another vehicle. The driver put partial blame on an unsecured Chihuahua-mix dog riding in his lap. The officer placed the blame on the male for driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI.

» At 11:30 p.m. Friday, an officer was on foot at City Lot 10, 1st E. Ortega St., assisting another officer with a pedestrian contact. As several vehicles slowly drove past, one of the officers noticed a 55-year-old male driver not wearing a seat belt. When instructed to put on his seat belt, the driver was unresponsive and looked “dazed.” He was stopped and arrested for DUI, driving with a suspended license and without insurance. He was also arrested on a warrant out of San Jose for speeding, driving on a suspended licensed and no insurance.

» At 12:50 a.m. Saturday, an officer with the Drinking Driver Team stopped a 36-year-old male in his 2002 BMW at 300 Castillo St. for running a stop sign and speeding. He was arrested for DUI.

» At 2 a.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a 27-year-old male in his 2002 Nissan at 1600 Chino St. for driving with his lights off. He was arrested for DUI.

» At 8:15 a.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a 20-year-old male in his 1982 BMW at La Milpita for speeding. He was arrested for DUI, failure to yield and driving while under age 21 with alcohol in his system.

» At 9:45 a.m. Saturday, a citizen called police to report a drunken-looking woman drive away from an eastside neighborhood. An officer located the vehicle driving erratically at Milpas and Canon Perdido streets. He stopped a 41-year-old woman in her 1985 Olds 98 sedan. She was arrested for driving under the influence of prescription medications.

» At 2 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a 43-year-old male in his 2006 Chrysler 300 at 400 State St. for speeding, then for not proceeding when a red light turned green. He was arrested for DUI, and possession of prescription medication without a prescription.

» At 7 a.m. Sunday, two officers responded to a welfare-check call of a woman in a vehicle parked at 100 S. Voluntario St. The officers found a 39-year-old woman asleep inside her 1997 Toyota parked with the engine running and lights on. In took a few minutes of shouting and window tapping to awaken her. Officers found a crack pipe lying in her lap and a baggie of suspected cocaine in her pocket. She was arrested on those drug charges.

— Paul McCaffrey is a lieutenant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.