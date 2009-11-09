System Dynamics Leases Office Space on Ward Drive

The Santa Barbara company will move its headquarters; meanwhile, CytomX renews its sublease in the same building

Santa Barbara-based System Dynamics is moving its company headquarters into a larger space, leasing 3,000 square feet of office space at 460 Ward Drive in Santa Barbara.

The company offers systems and software for hi-tech, precision manufacturing. The current real estate market allowed the company to move into a larger space at an attractive rate.

Francois DeJohn and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented System Dynamics, and Bob Tuler and Brian Johnson of Radius Group represented the lessor, 1200 Enterprises.

In a second transaction within the same building on Ward Drive, local biotech company CytomX Therapeutics renewed its sublease for 3,000 square feet of space.

Roth and DeJohn represented both CytomX and the lessor, Superconductor Technologies Inc.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.